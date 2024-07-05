UP Tourism Partners with MakeMyTrip to Boost State's Tourist Potential

The Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department announced on Friday a partnership with online travel giant MakeMyTrip aimed at promoting tourism within the state.

Under a newly signed memorandum of understanding, MakeMyTrip will assist the local government by providing vital insights into consumer trends, tourist preferences, and supply-side information—data that will prove invaluable for future policy-making, according to the department's statement.

"Uttar Pradesh has immense potential for tourism and MakeMyTrip will be a partner in realizing this potential," stated Mukesh Kumar Meshram, the Principal Secretary of the Department of Tourism and Culture for UP. Online travel insights from MakeMyTrip will benefit tourists interested in eco-tourism, adventure tourism, and spiritual tourism.

Meshram added that tourists often explore nearby areas and purchase local goods, promoting local economies. MakeMyTrip will support these tourists by creating tailored travel packages.

Rajesh Magow, Co-founder and Group CEO of MakeMyTrip, said, "Our goal is to collaborate with UP tourism by leveraging our platform's insights and the availability of hotels and homestays to boost tourism in the state. We are confident that this public-private partnership will meet our shared objectives."