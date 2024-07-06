Left Menu

Justin Bieber Steals the Show at Star-Studded Ambani Pre-Wedding Sangeet

Justin Bieber delighted audiences at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities in Mumbai. Film stars like Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt also performed, while sports icons and celebrities attended the event. The sangeet featured memorable performances, high-energy dance numbers, and a $10 million performance by Bieber.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-07-2024 13:13 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 13:13 IST
Justin Bieber Steals the Show at Star-Studded Ambani Pre-Wedding Sangeet
Justin Bieber
  • Country:
  • India

Pop sensation Justin Bieber mesmerized the audience at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding sangeet with a slew of his greatest hits. The star-studded event also showcased performances by Bollywood heavyweights Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, and Ranveer Singh.

The night saw numerous celebrities from entertainment and sports, including Deepika Padukone, MS Dhoni, and Rohit Sharma, reveling in the festivities at Mumbai's Jio Convention Centre. Bieber's set included chart-toppers like 'Baby' and 'Peaches,' with the crowd joining in every beat.

The sangeet was vibrant and electric, further highlighted by clips of Bieber dancing with internet sensation Orry and hugging Alaviaa Jaffrey. Salman Khan delivered an exhilarating performance with Anant Ambani, while Ranveer Singh energized the crowd with his number 'Ishq Di Gali Vich No Entry.'

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Health: Breakthroughs, Setbacks, and Innovations

Global Health: Breakthroughs, Setbacks, and Innovations

 Global
2
After a strong rally during week, stock market opens in negative territory on Friday

After a strong rally during week, stock market opens in negative territory o...

 India
3
Enhancing India's HFSS Food Ad Regulations: Protecting Children from Unhealthy Marketing
Blog

Enhancing India's HFSS Food Ad Regulations: Protecting Children from Unhealt...

 Global
4
Realme Partners with Sony for AI-Enabled 5G Smartphone Breakthrough

Realme Partners with Sony for AI-Enabled 5G Smartphone Breakthrough

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024