Justin Bieber Steals the Show at Star-Studded Ambani Pre-Wedding Sangeet
Justin Bieber delighted audiences at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities in Mumbai. Film stars like Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt also performed, while sports icons and celebrities attended the event. The sangeet featured memorable performances, high-energy dance numbers, and a $10 million performance by Bieber.
Pop sensation Justin Bieber mesmerized the audience at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding sangeet with a slew of his greatest hits. The star-studded event also showcased performances by Bollywood heavyweights Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, and Ranveer Singh.
The night saw numerous celebrities from entertainment and sports, including Deepika Padukone, MS Dhoni, and Rohit Sharma, reveling in the festivities at Mumbai's Jio Convention Centre. Bieber's set included chart-toppers like 'Baby' and 'Peaches,' with the crowd joining in every beat.
The sangeet was vibrant and electric, further highlighted by clips of Bieber dancing with internet sensation Orry and hugging Alaviaa Jaffrey. Salman Khan delivered an exhilarating performance with Anant Ambani, while Ranveer Singh energized the crowd with his number 'Ishq Di Gali Vich No Entry.'
