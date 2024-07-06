Left Menu

Theater Tribute: 'Kuch Kahi Kuch Ankahi' Celebrates Dilip Kumar's Legacy

The theatrical presentation 'Kuch Kahi Kuch Ankahi' pays homage to the late screen icon Dilip Kumar on his third death anniversary. The show, written by Sadia Rahman and directed by Yaqub Ghauri, explores the personal and professional life of the 'tragedy king' and his relationship with his father.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2024 16:00 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 16:00 IST
Theater Tribute: 'Kuch Kahi Kuch Ankahi' Celebrates Dilip Kumar's Legacy
Dilip Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartfelt tribute to the late screen legend Dilip Kumar, the theater production 'Kuch Kahi Kuch Ankahi' brought his enduring legacy to the stage. The show, penned by Sadia Rahman and helmed by director Yaqub Ghauri, was showcased at the India International Centre's CD Deshmukh Auditorium.

Dilip Kumar, revered by generations as the 'tragedy king,' passed away on July 7, 2021. As his third death anniversary approaches, Rahman emphasized the significance of remembering his contributions to Indian cinema. 'Dilip saheb's impact continues to echo through time,' she said.

The 55-minute presentation delves into Kumar's personal struggles, particularly his complex relationship with his father, against the backdrop of post-partition India. The highlight of the evening was the revelation of Kumar's early life struggles and his journey from a fruit merchant's son to an iconic film star.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Health: Breakthroughs, Setbacks, and Innovations

Global Health: Breakthroughs, Setbacks, and Innovations

 Global
2
After a strong rally during week, stock market opens in negative territory on Friday

After a strong rally during week, stock market opens in negative territory o...

 India
3
Enhancing India's HFSS Food Ad Regulations: Protecting Children from Unhealthy Marketing
Blog

Enhancing India's HFSS Food Ad Regulations: Protecting Children from Unhealt...

 Global
4
Realme Partners with Sony for AI-Enabled 5G Smartphone Breakthrough

Realme Partners with Sony for AI-Enabled 5G Smartphone Breakthrough

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024