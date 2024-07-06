Theater Tribute: 'Kuch Kahi Kuch Ankahi' Celebrates Dilip Kumar's Legacy

In a heartfelt tribute to the late screen legend Dilip Kumar, the theater production 'Kuch Kahi Kuch Ankahi' brought his enduring legacy to the stage. The show, penned by Sadia Rahman and helmed by director Yaqub Ghauri, was showcased at the India International Centre's CD Deshmukh Auditorium.

Dilip Kumar, revered by generations as the 'tragedy king,' passed away on July 7, 2021. As his third death anniversary approaches, Rahman emphasized the significance of remembering his contributions to Indian cinema. 'Dilip saheb's impact continues to echo through time,' she said.

The 55-minute presentation delves into Kumar's personal struggles, particularly his complex relationship with his father, against the backdrop of post-partition India. The highlight of the evening was the revelation of Kumar's early life struggles and his journey from a fruit merchant's son to an iconic film star.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)