Ryan Reynolds Expresses Love for K-Pop Stars During 'Deadpool & Wolverine' Press Tour

During a press event in Seoul for 'Deadpool & Wolverine,' Ryan Reynolds shared his admiration for K-pop groups Blackpink and Stray Kids. Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, and director Shawn Levy wore hanboks designed by Blackpink's Coachella costume designer, marking the start of their movie's promotional tour.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2024 21:49 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 21:49 IST
Ryan Reynolds(Image source/X) . Image Credit: ANI
Actor Ryan Reynolds has expressed his love for K-pop sensation Blackpink while on a press tour for the new film 'Deadpool & Wolverine' alongside friend Hugh Jackman in Seoul, South Korea. According to People, the actors and director Shawn Levy were presented with traditional Korean hanboks, designed by the same creator responsible for Blackpink's Coachella attire.

The mention of the designer prompted Reynolds to declare his admiration, saying, 'Love Blackpink,' and adding that he is also a fan of the South Korean boy band Stray Kids. This Seoul appearance marked the kickoff of Reynolds and Jackman's promotional campaign for 'Deadpool & Wolverine,' with Reynolds reprising his role as Deadpool and Jackman as Wolverine.

The film, slated for a July 26 release, represents a pivotal moment for Reynolds, who feared the character's future was uncertain following the Disney-Fox merger. The cast also includes Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova and Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox. Recently, both Reynolds and Jackman reflected on their 17-year friendship, describing their mutual support as the 'secret sauce' to their enduring bond. 'Deadpool & Wolverine' will hit theatres on July 26, reported People. (ANI)

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

