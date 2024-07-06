Left Menu

Puri Prepares for Lord Jagannath's Two-Day Rath Yatra with President's Visit

The seaside town of Puri is set for Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra, a two-day event for the first time in 53 years, with President Murmu scheduled to attend. The Odisha government has made elaborate arrangements, including security measures and CCTV installations, to ensure the festival proceeds smoothly amidst a massive influx of devotees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Puri | Updated: 06-07-2024 22:17 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 22:17 IST
Puri Prepares for Lord Jagannath's Two-Day Rath Yatra with President's Visit
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Puri, the seaside pilgrim town, is poised for a historic event as the annual Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra expands to a two-day affair for the first time in 53 years. The festival will begin on Sunday, drawing lakhs of devotees, including President Droupadi Murmu, for whom special state arrangements have been made.

Officials noted that typically a one-day event, this year's Rath Yatra will span two days due to celestial arrangements last seen in 1971. In a unique twist, rituals involving the three sibling deities—Lord Jagannath, Devi Subhadra, and Lord Balabhadra—will be performed on Sunday alone.

The chariots are stationed at the Lion's Gate of the Jagannath temple, awaiting their journey to the Gundicha temple where they will stay for a week. The traditional 'Nabajouban Darshan' and 'Netra Utsav' rituals will also be compressed into the single day on July 7, reflecting rare celestial conditions.

Expecting a crowd of 10 to 15 lakh, the Odisha government has deployed 180 platoons of security personnel, installed AI-based CCTV cameras, and prepared emergency measures, including a green corridor and modern fire tenders. Special zones are designated for VIPs and dignitaries, alongside meticulous arrangements for President Murmu's visit, ensuring a smooth and ceremonious event, according to officials.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

 Global
2
Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams for Amarnath Yatra

Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams ...

 India
3
Biden's Debate Fallout: GOP Targets Harris Amidst Speculation

Biden's Debate Fallout: GOP Targets Harris Amidst Speculation

 Global
4
Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024