Puri Prepares for Lord Jagannath's Two-Day Rath Yatra with President's Visit

Puri, the seaside pilgrim town, is poised for a historic event as the annual Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra expands to a two-day affair for the first time in 53 years. The festival will begin on Sunday, drawing lakhs of devotees, including President Droupadi Murmu, for whom special state arrangements have been made.

Officials noted that typically a one-day event, this year's Rath Yatra will span two days due to celestial arrangements last seen in 1971. In a unique twist, rituals involving the three sibling deities—Lord Jagannath, Devi Subhadra, and Lord Balabhadra—will be performed on Sunday alone.

The chariots are stationed at the Lion's Gate of the Jagannath temple, awaiting their journey to the Gundicha temple where they will stay for a week. The traditional 'Nabajouban Darshan' and 'Netra Utsav' rituals will also be compressed into the single day on July 7, reflecting rare celestial conditions.

Expecting a crowd of 10 to 15 lakh, the Odisha government has deployed 180 platoons of security personnel, installed AI-based CCTV cameras, and prepared emergency measures, including a green corridor and modern fire tenders. Special zones are designated for VIPs and dignitaries, alongside meticulous arrangements for President Murmu's visit, ensuring a smooth and ceremonious event, according to officials.

