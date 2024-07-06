Left Menu

President Murmu Honors Pandit Gopabandhu Das's Legacy of Social Service and Education

President Droupadi Murmu paid tribute to Pandit Gopabandhu Das on his 96th death anniversary, highlighting his significant contributions to social service, literature, education, and journalism. Das founded the Muktakash School and the Samaj newspaper, advocating for holistic education and Indian independence. His work and values continue to resonate today.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 06-07-2024 22:17 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 22:17 IST
President Murmu Honors Pandit Gopabandhu Das's Legacy of Social Service and Education
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday commemorated Utkalamani Pandit Gopabandhu Das's indelible contributions to social service, literature, education, and journalism.

Speaking at a programme marking Das's 96th death anniversary, Murmu said, 'A person's life is judged not by its length but by its impact on society and country.'

Das established the Muktakash School in Puri, promoting education through a nature-based approach.

He also launched the Samaj newspaper in 1919 to advocate for India's independence and highlighted social issues, enriching Odia literature with his editorials.

Das was a staunch believer in nationalism, democratic values, and the overall welfare of society, said Murmu.

The event was also addressed by Governor Raghubar Das, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

 Global
2
Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams for Amarnath Yatra

Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams ...

 India
3
Biden's Debate Fallout: GOP Targets Harris Amidst Speculation

Biden's Debate Fallout: GOP Targets Harris Amidst Speculation

 Global
4
Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024