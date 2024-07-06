President Murmu Honors Pandit Gopabandhu Das's Legacy of Social Service and Education
President Droupadi Murmu paid tribute to Pandit Gopabandhu Das on his 96th death anniversary, highlighting his significant contributions to social service, literature, education, and journalism. Das founded the Muktakash School and the Samaj newspaper, advocating for holistic education and Indian independence. His work and values continue to resonate today.
President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday commemorated Utkalamani Pandit Gopabandhu Das's indelible contributions to social service, literature, education, and journalism.
Speaking at a programme marking Das's 96th death anniversary, Murmu said, 'A person's life is judged not by its length but by its impact on society and country.'
Das established the Muktakash School in Puri, promoting education through a nature-based approach.
He also launched the Samaj newspaper in 1919 to advocate for India's independence and highlighted social issues, enriching Odia literature with his editorials.
Das was a staunch believer in nationalism, democratic values, and the overall welfare of society, said Murmu.
The event was also addressed by Governor Raghubar Das, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
