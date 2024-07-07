John Cena Announces Retirement from WWE in 2025

U.S. wrestling icon and Hollywood actor John Cena has declared that he will retire from in-ring competition in 2025. The announcement was made by World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) via social media platform X on Saturday.

In the post, WWE stated that John Cena's final match will take place at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. Cena, known for his unparalleled contributions to professional wrestling and his successful transition to acting, will be saying goodbye to the wrestling ring after an illustrious career.

Cena has expressed his gratitude to fans and WWE for their unwavering support over the years, signaling the end of an era in professional wrestling.

