Varun Dhawan Meets Indian Skipper Rohit Sharma at Star-Studded Sangeet Ceremony

On Friday night, Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan met T20 World Cup-winning captain Rohit Sharma at the sangeet ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Dhawan shared a picture with Sharma on his Instagram handle, describing Rohit as 'Mumbai cha raja', humble, passionate, and funny, carrying the hopes of a billion with a smile.

Several videos that surfaced on social media show Varun hugging and congratulating 'Hitman' on his recent T20 World Cup victory. Varun's wife, Natasha Dalal, also joined them. India ended its 13-year ICC World Cup trophy drought with a narrow seven-run victory over South Africa. Sharma's career-best performance in the tournament included 257 runs in eight games, three half-centuries, and becoming the second-highest run-getter.

The victorious Indian team touched down in Delhi to a hero's welcome before heading to Mumbai for a grand open bus parade to the Wankhede Stadium. There, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) felicitated them with Rs 125 crore. The celebratory event featured emotional speeches, dance, and a victory lap to 'Vande Mataram'. Star guests included Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, and Hardik Pandya.

