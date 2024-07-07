Left Menu

Javed Akhtar Silences Social Media Critic with Proud Indian Legacy

Veteran screenwriter Javed Akhtar defended his family's legacy in India's freedom movement after being called a 'son of traitor' on social media. He rebuked the user by highlighting his family's sacrifices since 1857 and shared his thoughts on US politics, endorsing Michelle Obama over Donald Trump.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2024 14:11 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 14:11 IST
Javed Akhtar Silences Social Media Critic with Proud Indian Legacy
Javed Akhtar
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran screenwriter and lyricist Javed Akhtar responded robustly to a social media user who labeled him a 'son of a traitor'. Akhtar highlighted his family's involvement in India's freedom struggle since the Revolt of 1857.

The exchange began after Akhtar commented on the likelihood of US President Joe Biden's re-election, drawing an offensive remark from a user. Akhtar's pointed retort emphasized his family's historical sacrifices.

Akhtar, whose lineage includes prominent freedom fighters, took the opportunity to endorse Michelle Obama as a potential savior of America from Donald Trump in future elections. His response underscored both his national pride and political perspective.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

 Global
2
Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

 Global
3
Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

 India
4
Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams for Amarnath Yatra

Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024