Javed Akhtar Silences Social Media Critic with Proud Indian Legacy
Veteran screenwriter Javed Akhtar defended his family's legacy in India's freedom movement after being called a 'son of traitor' on social media. He rebuked the user by highlighting his family's sacrifices since 1857 and shared his thoughts on US politics, endorsing Michelle Obama over Donald Trump.
- Country:
- India
Veteran screenwriter and lyricist Javed Akhtar responded robustly to a social media user who labeled him a 'son of a traitor'. Akhtar highlighted his family's involvement in India's freedom struggle since the Revolt of 1857.
The exchange began after Akhtar commented on the likelihood of US President Joe Biden's re-election, drawing an offensive remark from a user. Akhtar's pointed retort emphasized his family's historical sacrifices.
Akhtar, whose lineage includes prominent freedom fighters, took the opportunity to endorse Michelle Obama as a potential savior of America from Donald Trump in future elections. His response underscored both his national pride and political perspective.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Joe Biden Spotlighting Abortion Rights on Decision Anniversary
Harry Kane's Euro 2024 Journey: Balancing Criticism and Confidence
Germany Pledges 19 Million Euros Aid to Gaza Amid Criticism of Israeli Policies
England's Euro 2024 Draw Frustrates Fans: Memes and Criticism Abound
China's rejection of UPR's recommendations on worsening human rights situations, sparks criticism