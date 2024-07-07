Javed Akhtar Silences Social Media Critic with Proud Indian Legacy

Veteran screenwriter and lyricist Javed Akhtar responded robustly to a social media user who labeled him a 'son of a traitor'. Akhtar highlighted his family's involvement in India's freedom struggle since the Revolt of 1857.

The exchange began after Akhtar commented on the likelihood of US President Joe Biden's re-election, drawing an offensive remark from a user. Akhtar's pointed retort emphasized his family's historical sacrifices.

Akhtar, whose lineage includes prominent freedom fighters, took the opportunity to endorse Michelle Obama as a potential savior of America from Donald Trump in future elections. His response underscored both his national pride and political perspective.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)