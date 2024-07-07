Left Menu

Grand Celebration of Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra in Chhattisgarh

Raipur witnessed the grand celebration of the Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra with fervour and traditional chariot processions. Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai took part in the event, performing ceremonial rituals. The festival highlights the cultural bond between Odisha and Chhattisgarh, emphasizing the deity's significance among the locals.

Raipur, the capital of Chhattisgarh, was abuzz with celebrations on Sunday as devotees flocked to participate in the grand Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra. The event was marked by traditional fervour and an impressive chariot procession, echoing the customs of Odisha.

In Gayatri Nagar, devotees pulled the chariots of Lord Jagannath, his brother Balbhadra, and sister Subhadra. Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai joined the Yatra, beginning with the ceremonial 'Cherapahara' ritual. The chief minister personally swept the path with a golden broom and carried the idol of Lord Jagannath to the chariot.

The event featured special prayers and customary rituals revering the deities. Highlighting the festival's importance, Sai mentioned Lord Jagannath's role as the protector of farmers, attributing divine grace for rainfall and crop prosperity. The festival underscores the deep cultural connections between Chhattisgarh and Odisha.

