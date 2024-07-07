Mathura's Enthralling Rath Yatra: A Journey of Devotion and Celebration

Mathura on Sunday was abuzz with excitement as the celebrated 'Rath Yatra' of Lord Jagannath, organized by ISKCON Vrindavan, captivated the city, according to district administration officials.

ISKCON founder Bhakti Vedant Swami Prabhupada asserted that pulling the Rath and chanting Lord Jagannath's name paves the way for salvation.

ISKCON Vrindavan's PRO, Ravi Lochan Das, shared that the Rath Yatra illustrates Lord Jagannath's mythical visit to his maternal aunt's home, featuring three grand chariots with idols of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balbhadra, and Devi Subhadra traveling from Jagannath temple to Gundicha temple in Puri. The Yatra, spanning approximately six kilometers, was heartily welcomed by devotees, who showered it with rose petals from rooftops.

The procession concluded at Radha Archid, where devotees received 'Chappan Bhog Prasad,' officials said. The festival was also celebrated at several other temples in Vrindavan and Mathura, including the Lord Jagannath temple, Bankey Bihari temple, Srikrishna Janmasthan, and Dwarkadhish temple.

