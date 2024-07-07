Left Menu

Mathura's Enthralling Rath Yatra: A Journey of Devotion and Celebration

Mathura witnessed enormous excitement during the Rath Yatra by ISKCON Vrindavan. The procession symbolized Lord Jagannath's visit to his aunt's home. Devotees welcomed the Yatra with great fervor, and the festivity concluded with 'Chappan Bhog Prasad' at Radha Archid. Celebrations extended to various temples in Vrindavan and Mathura.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 07-07-2024 22:14 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 22:14 IST
Mathura's Enthralling Rath Yatra: A Journey of Devotion and Celebration
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Mathura on Sunday was abuzz with excitement as the celebrated 'Rath Yatra' of Lord Jagannath, organized by ISKCON Vrindavan, captivated the city, according to district administration officials.

ISKCON founder Bhakti Vedant Swami Prabhupada asserted that pulling the Rath and chanting Lord Jagannath's name paves the way for salvation.

ISKCON Vrindavan's PRO, Ravi Lochan Das, shared that the Rath Yatra illustrates Lord Jagannath's mythical visit to his maternal aunt's home, featuring three grand chariots with idols of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balbhadra, and Devi Subhadra traveling from Jagannath temple to Gundicha temple in Puri. The Yatra, spanning approximately six kilometers, was heartily welcomed by devotees, who showered it with rose petals from rooftops.

The procession concluded at Radha Archid, where devotees received 'Chappan Bhog Prasad,' officials said. The festival was also celebrated at several other temples in Vrindavan and Mathura, including the Lord Jagannath temple, Bankey Bihari temple, Srikrishna Janmasthan, and Dwarkadhish temple.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

 Global
2
Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

 Global
3
Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

 India
4
Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams for Amarnath Yatra

Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Continuous Welfare Monitoring in Zimbabwe: Insights from High-Frequency COVID-19 Surveys

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024