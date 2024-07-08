Left Menu

John Cena Announces 2025 Retirement from WWE

Wrestling superstar and actor John Cena has announced that he will retire from in-ring competition in 2025. WWE confirmed that WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas will be his last match. The announcement was made via WWE's social media platform on Saturday.

Updated: 08-07-2024 02:31 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 02:31 IST
John Cena

Wrestling superstar and actor John Cena has revealed that he will retire from in-ring competition in 2025, according to a statement by World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) on social media platform X.

WWE stated that Cena's final match will take place at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

The announcement has significant implications for both his fans and the WWE community.

