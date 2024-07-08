Left Menu

'Kalki 2898 AD' Dominates Global Box Office with Record-Breaking Numbers

'Kalki 2898 AD' has grossed over Rs 900 crore globally in just 11 days, becoming a box office sensation. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the film features a star-studded cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, and Prabhas. It is India’s most expensive film made with a budget of Rs 600 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-07-2024 14:49 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 14:49 IST
'Kalki 2898 AD' Dominates Global Box Office with Record-Breaking Numbers
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

'Kalki 2898 AD' continues to dominate the global box office, surpassing the Rs 900 crore mark within 11 days, according to an announcement by the filmmakers on Monday. Featuring an ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, and Prabhas, the film maintains a strong lead over its competitors.

An update shared on 'X' showcased Prabhas' character with a poster that read, 'Epic Maha Blockbuster 900+ crore worldwide.' The caption added, 'Raging towards the magical milestone…#EpicBlockbusterKalki in cinemas.' Directed by Nag Ashwin, known for 'Mahanati' and 'Yevade Subramanyam', and produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, the film continues to break records.

Having reached the Rs 500 crore mark during its opening week, 'Kalki 2898 AD' is well on its way to exceeding Rs 1000 crore globally if the current momentum persists. Amitabh Bachchan, 81, who plays the immortal warrior Ashwathhama, praised the film as a 'massive spectacle' and a 'merger of myth and reality,' emphasizing its significance for filmmakers. Released on June 27 in multiple languages, the film also stars Saswata Chatterjee and Shobhana.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
3
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
4
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024