'Kalki 2898 AD' Dominates Global Box Office with Record-Breaking Numbers

'Kalki 2898 AD' continues to dominate the global box office, surpassing the Rs 900 crore mark within 11 days, according to an announcement by the filmmakers on Monday. Featuring an ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, and Prabhas, the film maintains a strong lead over its competitors.

An update shared on 'X' showcased Prabhas' character with a poster that read, 'Epic Maha Blockbuster 900+ crore worldwide.' The caption added, 'Raging towards the magical milestone…#EpicBlockbusterKalki in cinemas.' Directed by Nag Ashwin, known for 'Mahanati' and 'Yevade Subramanyam', and produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, the film continues to break records.

Having reached the Rs 500 crore mark during its opening week, 'Kalki 2898 AD' is well on its way to exceeding Rs 1000 crore globally if the current momentum persists. Amitabh Bachchan, 81, who plays the immortal warrior Ashwathhama, praised the film as a 'massive spectacle' and a 'merger of myth and reality,' emphasizing its significance for filmmakers. Released on June 27 in multiple languages, the film also stars Saswata Chatterjee and Shobhana.

