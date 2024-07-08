Army Launches D-5 Motorcycle Expedition to Honor 25th Kargil War Anniversary

The Indian Army launched the final phase of its D-5 motorcycle expedition on Monday, celebrating the 25th anniversary of India's victory in the 1999 Kargil War. This expedition, starting from the National War Memorial in Delhi, will culminate at the Kargil War Memorial in Drass.

Comprising five officers, four JCOs, and 17 soldiers—including women riders—the journey honors the bravery and sacrifice of those who fought in the Kargil War. According to a defense spokesperson, the expedition aims to cover 10,000 km, traversing challenging terrains to echo the determination of the Indian Army on the battlefield.

Organized by the Artillery Directorate, the rally underscores the pivotal role of the Regiment of Artillery, which provided crucial firepower during the war. The motorcycle expedition serves as a heartfelt tribute to the bravehearts of the Indian Army.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)