Left Menu

Unraveling the Secrets of Neolithic Habitation: Groundbreaking Discoveries in AlUla

Recent archaeological research in AlUla County, Saudi Arabia, reveals a long-term Neolithic dwelling type known as Standing Stone Circles. The findings suggest the 6th and 5th millennia BCE inhabitants were more settled, herding livestock and trading, contrary to the previous belief of nomadic lifestyles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Alula | Updated: 10-07-2024 10:54 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 10:54 IST
Unraveling the Secrets of Neolithic Habitation: Groundbreaking Discoveries in AlUla
AI Generated Representative Image

In a landmark archaeological investigation, researchers have published an in-depth analysis of Neolithic dwellings in AlUla County, north-west Saudi Arabia. The study, led by University of Sydney archaeologist Jane McMahon, offers the first detailed description of Standing Stone Circles, structures dating back to the 6th and 5th millennia BCE.

The findings indicate that the region's early inhabitants were more settled and culturally diverse than previously thought. They herded livestock, crafted jewellery, and engaged in trade, contradicting the earlier assumption of a purely nomadic lifestyle.

Jane McMahon stated, "Our research is challenging the perception of early north-west Arabian inhabitants as mere nomadic pastoralists. The Standing Stone Circles provide tangible evidence of settled communities with sophisticated architecture and a variety of cultural artifacts."

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024