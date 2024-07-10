Unraveling the Secrets of Neolithic Habitation: Groundbreaking Discoveries in AlUla

In a landmark archaeological investigation, researchers have published an in-depth analysis of Neolithic dwellings in AlUla County, north-west Saudi Arabia. The study, led by University of Sydney archaeologist Jane McMahon, offers the first detailed description of Standing Stone Circles, structures dating back to the 6th and 5th millennia BCE.

The findings indicate that the region's early inhabitants were more settled and culturally diverse than previously thought. They herded livestock, crafted jewellery, and engaged in trade, contradicting the earlier assumption of a purely nomadic lifestyle.

Jane McMahon stated, "Our research is challenging the perception of early north-west Arabian inhabitants as mere nomadic pastoralists. The Standing Stone Circles provide tangible evidence of settled communities with sophisticated architecture and a variety of cultural artifacts."

