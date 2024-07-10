Left Menu

Sunil Gavaskar: Celebrating the Little Master at 75

Sunil Gavaskar, one of cricket's greatest batters, turned 75 on Wednesday, receiving a flood of tributes on social media. Known for his impeccable batting, Gavaskar was the first to score 10,000 runs in Test cricket. Post-retirement, he became a respected commentator. Celebrations included wishes from BCCI, IPL teams, and former cricketers.

Updated: 10-07-2024 11:49 IST
Sunil Gavaskar, affectionately known as the 'Little Master,' celebrated his 75th birthday on Wednesday, prompting a surge of tributes on social media. Widely acclaimed as one of the greatest batters in cricket history, Gavaskar's legendary batting exploits were fondly remembered by fans and colleagues alike.

Gavaskar was the first player to reach the milestone of 10,000 runs in Test cricket, setting a benchmark for future generations. The BCCI secretary Jay Shah took to 'X' to laud his perfect batting technique, capable of both aggression and defense.

Post-retirement, Gavaskar transitioned into a celebrated commentator, offering insightful analysis and narrating the sport's intricacies. IPL teams like Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals joined in the celebrations, highlighting his monumental contribution to Indian cricket. Former cricketer Munaf Patel also extended his heartfelt wishes for Gavaskar's health and longevity.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

