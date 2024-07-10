Polimera 3: The Aniverse Expands with Thrilling New Chapter
The highly successful horror thriller franchise 'Polimera' announces its third installment, 'Polimera 3'. Directed by Dr. Anil Vishwanath and produced by Vamsi Nandipati, the film promises thrilling twists and an ensemble cast. Pre-production has begun following the completion of the script work, fuelling fan excitement.
The blockbuster horror thriller franchise 'Polimera' has captivated audiences with its gripping narrative and unexpected twists. Following the success of 'Polimera 1' on OTT platforms and the theatrical triumph of 'Polimera 2', the franchise is set to escalate further with 'Polimera 3'.
Directed by the acclaimed Dr. Anil Vishwanath and marking the producing debut of seasoned distributor Vamsi Nandipati, 'Polimera 3' promises to elevate the franchise's standing in the thriller genre. Nandipati, who's had his hand in several blockbusters like 'Kantara' and 'Polimera 2', expressed his excitement, stating, 'I believe with 'Polimera 3', we will surpass all expectations.'
The script for 'Polimera 3' is complete, and pre-production is underway. Fans have dubbed the franchise's universe as 'Aniverse', eagerly awaiting the next chapter. With an ensemble cast featuring Satyam Rajesh, Baladitya, Kamakshi Bhaskarla, and others, the film anticipates delivering another compelling mix of suspense, action, and supernatural elements.
