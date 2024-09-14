Jaishankar's Strategic Geneva Visit: Key Talks and Cultural Diplomacy

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar wrapped up a two-day official visit to Geneva on Friday, engaging in significant discussions on trade and bilateral relations with Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis.

The highlight of their meeting was the focus on the Free Trade Agreement between India and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA), promising to bolster trade and investment ties.

Jaishankar's visit also included the dedication of a newly constructed Permanent Mission of India in Geneva and a statue of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar. He met with leaders from various international organizations and spoke on global dynamics at a Geneva-based think tank.

