Jaishankar's Strategic Geneva Visit: Key Talks and Cultural Diplomacy

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar conducted a two-day visit to Geneva, engaging in extensive discussions on trade and bilateral ties with Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis. He focused on the Free Trade Agreement between India and EFTA. Jaishankar also dedicated a new Indian Mission building and a statue of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 14-09-2024 14:18 IST | Created: 14-09-2024 14:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar wrapped up a two-day official visit to Geneva on Friday, engaging in significant discussions on trade and bilateral relations with Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis.

The highlight of their meeting was the focus on the Free Trade Agreement between India and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA), promising to bolster trade and investment ties.

Jaishankar's visit also included the dedication of a newly constructed Permanent Mission of India in Geneva and a statue of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar. He met with leaders from various international organizations and spoke on global dynamics at a Geneva-based think tank.

(With inputs from agencies.)

