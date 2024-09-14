Deepjyoti: Modi's New Calf Sparks Joy at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the birth of a calf named 'Deepjyoti' at his residence, 7 Lok Kalyan Marg. In a heartfelt post, Modi shared images and videos of himself spending time with the calf, emphasizing the auspicious nature of this new addition to his household.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 7, Lok Kalyan Marg residence has welcomed a new member—an adorable calf named 'Deepjyoti'.
In a heartfelt social media post, Modi revealed that the 'Gau Mata (cow)' at his residence has given birth to a calf, which he has named Deepjyoti due to a distinctive mark on its forehead.
Modi shared a series of photos and videos on his X handle, showcasing tender moments with the calf, including carrying it around, sitting with it at his home temple, and enjoying time in the garden.
(With inputs from agencies.)
