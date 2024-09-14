Left Menu

Deepjyoti: Modi's New Calf Sparks Joy at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the birth of a calf named 'Deepjyoti' at his residence, 7 Lok Kalyan Marg. In a heartfelt post, Modi shared images and videos of himself spending time with the calf, emphasizing the auspicious nature of this new addition to his household.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2024 17:19 IST | Created: 14-09-2024 17:19 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 7, Lok Kalyan Marg residence has welcomed a new member—an adorable calf named 'Deepjyoti'.

In a heartfelt social media post, Modi revealed that the 'Gau Mata (cow)' at his residence has given birth to a calf, which he has named Deepjyoti due to a distinctive mark on its forehead.

Modi shared a series of photos and videos on his X handle, showcasing tender moments with the calf, including carrying it around, sitting with it at his home temple, and enjoying time in the garden.

