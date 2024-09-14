Deepjyoti: Modi's New Calf Sparks Joy at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 7, Lok Kalyan Marg residence has welcomed a new member—an adorable calf named 'Deepjyoti'.

In a heartfelt social media post, Modi revealed that the 'Gau Mata (cow)' at his residence has given birth to a calf, which he has named Deepjyoti due to a distinctive mark on its forehead.

Modi shared a series of photos and videos on his X handle, showcasing tender moments with the calf, including carrying it around, sitting with it at his home temple, and enjoying time in the garden.

