Usha Uthup's Stirring Anthem: 'Jaago Re' Against Kolkata Doctor's Tragedy
Indian pop icon Usha Uthup has released a video song titled 'Jaago Re' to support the movement against the rape and murder of a woman doctor in Kolkata. The song, a rendition of 'Jaago Mohan Pyaare...', includes visuals from recent protests and emphasizes the urgent need for justice and action against such crimes.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 14-09-2024 18:04 IST | Created: 14-09-2024 18:04 IST
- Country:
- India
Indian pop icon Usha Uthup has launched a powerful video song in solidarity with the movement opposing the rape and murder of a woman doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.
Titled 'Jaago Re,' the 5-minute song is a contemporary take on 'Jaago Mohan Pyaare...' and highlights the fervent protests in the West Bengal capital.
The 76-year-old Padma Bhushan awardee, along with supporters, are seen holding placards in the video, urging society to wake up to crimes against women. The video captures the public and medical community's growing outrage over the incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Defence Minister Criticizes West Bengal's Response to Women's Safety Issues
West Bengal BJP Women Unit Protests Over RG Kar Rape and Murder, Calls for UAPA Charge Against CM Banerjee
BJP Women Leaders Protest Silence of West Bengal Women's Commission
Minister Blasts West Bengal Government Over Doctor's Rape and Murder
West Bengal Govt Announces Major Bureaucratic Reshuffle