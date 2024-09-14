Left Menu

India Advocates Cultural Empowerment at BRICS Meeting

India's Culture Secretary Arunish Chawla underscored the importance of culture in global development at the 9th BRICS Culture Ministers' Meeting in St Petersburg. The focus was on using culture for empowerment, inclusion, and mutual understanding. This supports India's vision of integrating cultural creativity with economic growth and social development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2024 19:18 IST | Created: 14-09-2024 19:18 IST
In a significant address at the 9th BRICS Culture Ministers' Meeting held in St Petersburg, Russia, India's Culture Secretary Arunish Chawla emphasized the centrality of culture in global development strategies.

The Union Culture Secretary articulated India's commitment to leveraging cultural heritage and innovation for sustainable development and global collaboration. This vision aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's strategy of merging cultural creativity with commerce and collaboration to build a sustainable and inclusive world.

The ministry highlighted the role of culture in the post-2030 global development agenda, advocating for its recognition as a standalone goal. India's leadership in cultural diplomacy aims to drive economic growth, social inclusion, and mutual understanding among BRICS nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

