Gisele Pelicot: A Symbol of France's Fight Against Sexual Violence

Gisele Pelicot, the woman who endured a decade of drugging and sexual abuse orchestrated by her now ex-husband, has become a pivotal figure in France's battle against sexual violence.

During a gathering at Place de la Republique in Paris, Pelicot was praised by more than 700 supporters who hailed her bravery in speaking out. Banners carried by attendees read messages such as, "Victims, we believe you. Rapists, we see you."

Since the extraordinary trial began on September 2, where Pelicot faces 51 of her alleged rapists, her decision to keep the trial public and allow journalists to reveal her full identity has been seen as an act of solidarity with other victims of sexual crimes.

Anna Toumazoff, an activist and organizer of the Paris protest, emphasized the importance of addressing rape culture and noted that the #MeToo movement has highlighted the need for this crucial conversation. Despite the movement's waves, much of the violence remains unreported and unpunished.

On September 5, Pelicot spoke publicly about her ordeal for the first time, detailing the horror of discovering her ex-husband's actions. Her composed testimony resonated deeply with the public, with national broadcaster TF1 portraying her as a strong and dignified figure.

Journalist Helene Devynck, in an open letter, praised Pelicot for her bravery, saying that her strength had restored the courage of many other French women. The trial continues to unfold, with Dominique Pelicot and 50 other defendants facing serious accusations.

