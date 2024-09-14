Sri Annapoorna Hotel Clarifies After Viral GST Video Incident
Sri Annapoorna Hotel appealed for calm after a video of its owner apologising to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman over GST remarks went viral. The hotel clarified the incident during an interaction with the minister and noted a private meeting to clear misunderstandings. The Tamil Nadu BJP apologised for mistakenly sharing the video.
Sri Annapoorna Hotel has urged the public to put aside unwarranted assumptions and political misunderstandings following the viral video of its owner's apology to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman over GST remarks.
The hotel clarified its stance in a statement, noting the interaction with the finance minister on September 11 concerning different GST rates for restaurant products. Owner D Srinivasan had addressed the issue during the meeting.
After the video went viral, Srinivasan, also an honorary president of the Tamilnadu Hotel Association, met privately with the minister to dispel any misunderstandings. The unintentionally shared video caused confusion, leading to an apology from the Tamil Nadu BJP.
Sri Annapoorna Hotel expressed gratitude to its loyal customers and public supporters, emphasizing their desire to move forward.
