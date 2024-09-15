Meta's India Surge: Reels, AI, and Revenue Growth

Meta has identified India as a top priority market, driven by soaring engagement with Reels and robust adoption of its AI tools. Sandhya Devanathan, Meta India's Vice President, revealed that India leads globally in Reels watch-time on Instagram.

She emphasized that Reels is now integral to brand campaigns, indicative of a shift in advertising strategies. Brands and creators are leveraging this medium for business outcomes, marking a significant trend.

Meta also highlighted the widespread adoption of Meta AI in India, providing versatile use-cases from parenting advice to traditional recipes. The company continues to invest heavily in the Indian market, buoyed by its economic growth prospects and potential for increased ad penetration.

