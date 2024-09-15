Meta's India Surge: Reels, AI, and Revenue Growth
Meta, led by Vice President Sandhya Devanathan, sees India as a key market driving growth through the burgeoning popularity of Reels and AI tools. India leads globally in Reels watch-time on Instagram and boasts high adoption rates for Meta AI. The company aims to capitalize on India's economic prospects and advertising potential.
Meta has identified India as a top priority market, driven by soaring engagement with Reels and robust adoption of its AI tools. Sandhya Devanathan, Meta India's Vice President, revealed that India leads globally in Reels watch-time on Instagram.
She emphasized that Reels is now integral to brand campaigns, indicative of a shift in advertising strategies. Brands and creators are leveraging this medium for business outcomes, marking a significant trend.
Meta also highlighted the widespread adoption of Meta AI in India, providing versatile use-cases from parenting advice to traditional recipes. The company continues to invest heavily in the Indian market, buoyed by its economic growth prospects and potential for increased ad penetration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
