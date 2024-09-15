Director Alleges Squid Game Plagiarism

Director Soham Shah has initiated legal action against Netflix, alleging that the streaming giant plagiarized his 2009 film ''Luck'' to produce the Korean series ''Squid Game''. The lawsuit accuses ''Squid Game'', created by Hwang Dong Hyuk, of borrowing major elements from Shah's movie.

Netflix has responded to these claims, asserting that they hold no merit. ''Squid Game'' was written and directed solely by Hwang Dong Hyuk, and Netflix plans to defend this matter vigorously, according to a company spokesperson.

Documents obtained by TMZ reveal that Shah's ''Luck'' and ''Squid Game'' share thematic similarities, involving characters in dire financial circumstances participating in deadly games for a substantial cash prize. This lawsuit surfaces as anticipation builds for the second season of ''Squid Game'', set to premiere on December 26.

(With inputs from agencies.)