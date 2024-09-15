President Murmu's Milad-un-Nabi Greeting: A Call for Peace and Harmony

President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday extended heartfelt greetings to citizens on the eve of Milad-un-Nabi, urging all to embrace the ''pious teachings of the Holy Quran'' and work towards building a peaceful society.

''On the birthday of Prophet Muhammad, celebrated as Milad-un-Nabi, I extend my warm greetings to all fellow citizens, especially our Muslim brothers and sisters,'' she stated.

The President highlighted that Prophet Muhammad's teachings emphasize love, brotherhood, equality, and harmony in society. ''He encouraged people to be compassionate towards others and serve humanity,'' she added.

''Let us imbibe the pious teachings of the Holy Quran and resolve to build a peaceful society,'' President Murmu concluded.

(With inputs from agencies.)