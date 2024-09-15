Left Menu

Outrage in Himachal Pradesh Over Social Media Post Labeling Traditional Dance as Terroristic

A social media account's objectionable post labeling Himachal Pradesh's traditional 'Nati' dance as an act of terrorism during the 'Jagra' festival has incited outrage. BJP spokesperson Chetan Singh Bragta filed a legal complaint, demanding strict action against those responsible for the offensive content.

Updated: 15-09-2024 20:04 IST
Outrage in Himachal Pradesh Over Social Media Post Labeling Traditional Dance as Terroristic
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A social media post labeling the traditional 'Nati' dance, performed during the 'Jagra' festival, as terrorism has sparked significant controversy in Himachal Pradesh. The post was condemned by BJP spokesperson Chetan Singh Bragta, who filed a complaint at Kotkhai Police Station.

'Such irresponsible and divisive actions on social media platforms will not be tolerated,' Bragta stated, emphasizing the need for strict legal action against the offenders. The 'Nati' dance, a vital component of the cultural and spiritual heritage of Himachal Pradesh, was egregiously mischaracterized, deeply offending many residents.

Bragta's statement underlined the importance of preserving respect for sacred traditions and cultural practices, stressing that any attempts to demean these customs would be met with firm resistance. This incident highlights the societal tensions exacerbated by careless social media activity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

