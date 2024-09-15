Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir's LG Offers Prayers at Kamakhya Temple

Manoj Sinha, the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, visited Guwahati where he prayed at the Kamakhya temple. He was welcomed by the temple management with a 'gamosa' and a memento. Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir will commence on September 18.

Manoj Sinha, the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, visited Guwahati on Sunday, according to an official statement.

During his day-long trip, Sinha visited the Kamakhya temple situated atop the Nilachal Hills, where he offered prayers. The temple management committee's Himadri Sarma and Gyan Nath Sarma welcomed him with a traditional 'gamosa' and a memento.

Expressing his gratitude, Sinha said he feels a divine presence each time he visits the temple. In related news, Jammu and Kashmir is set to hold its first Assembly elections since the abrogation of Article 370 in three phases, beginning on September 18.

(With inputs from agencies.)

