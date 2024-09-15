Left Menu

Kuno National Park Marks Cheetah Reintroduction Project's Second Anniversary

Kuno National Park (KNP) will mark the second anniversary of its Cheetah Reintroduction Project on September 17 with various programmes and the inauguration of a wildlife hospital. Initiated in 2022, the project faced challenges, including the death of eight adult cheetahs and five cubs. State Forest Minister Ramniwas Rawat will attend the event.

Kuno National Park (KNP) is set to commemorate the second anniversary of its ambitious Cheetah Reintroduction Project on September 17 with a series of events, including the opening of a wildlife hospital.

The project, launched in 2022, has experienced significant challenges, resulting in the deaths of eight adult cheetahs and five cubs.

State Forest Minister Ramniwas Rawat will participate in the ceremonies, which will also feature interactions with local villagers and 'Cheetah Mitras', alongside the release of an annual report and a documentary on the project's progress.

