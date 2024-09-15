PSG's Nuno Mendes Faces Racial Abuse After Match
Paris Saint-Germain defender Nuno Mendes was subjected to racist and abusive comments on social media after a French league game. The club expressed full support for Mendes and condemned the actions. They announced collaboration with authorities to hold the perpetrators accountable.
Paris Saint-Germain defender Nuno Mendes was the target of abusive and racist comments on social media following a French league match.
The club condemned these acts and showed full support for Mendes, who was attacked after PSG's 3-1 victory over Brest on Saturday. Mendes, who is Black, shared a racist message he received on Instagram. During the game, he brought down Ludovic Ajorque in the penalty box, leading to Brest's opening goal.
"Paris Saint-Germain does not tolerate racism, antisemitism, or any other form of discrimination," said the club. "The racial insults directed at Nuno Mendes are completely unacceptable. We are working with relevant authorities and associations to ensure the offenders are held accountable."
