Left Menu

PSG's Nuno Mendes Faces Racial Abuse After Match

Paris Saint-Germain defender Nuno Mendes was subjected to racist and abusive comments on social media after a French league game. The club expressed full support for Mendes and condemned the actions. They announced collaboration with authorities to hold the perpetrators accountable.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 15-09-2024 22:28 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 22:28 IST
PSG's Nuno Mendes Faces Racial Abuse After Match
Nuno Mendes
  • Country:
  • France

Paris Saint-Germain defender Nuno Mendes was the target of abusive and racist comments on social media following a French league match.

The club condemned these acts and showed full support for Mendes, who was attacked after PSG's 3-1 victory over Brest on Saturday. Mendes, who is Black, shared a racist message he received on Instagram. During the game, he brought down Ludovic Ajorque in the penalty box, leading to Brest's opening goal.

"Paris Saint-Germain does not tolerate racism, antisemitism, or any other form of discrimination," said the club. "The racial insults directed at Nuno Mendes are completely unacceptable. We are working with relevant authorities and associations to ensure the offenders are held accountable."

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

 Global
2
Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches at Helm

Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches ...

 India
3
Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

 India
4
Congress Set to Unveil Jammu and Kashmir Election Manifesto Amid Criticism of BJP

Congress Set to Unveil Jammu and Kashmir Election Manifesto Amid Criticism o...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024