Left Menu

PM Modi Chairs Key Shree Somnath Trust Meeting in Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a crucial meeting of the Shree Somnath Trust in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. The Trust supervises the renowned Somnath Temple. The meeting focused on enhancing facilities for pilgrims and was attended by trustees including prominent bureaucrat PK Laheri and businessman Harshvardhan Neotia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 16-09-2024 11:18 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 11:18 IST
PM Modi Chairs Key Shree Somnath Trust Meeting in Gujarat
meeting
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a crucial meeting of Shree Somnath Trust in Gujarat's capital, Gandhinagar, on Monday.

The Shree Somnath Trust, which oversees the iconic Somnath Temple, reviewed developmental projects aimed at improving pilgrim experiences and facilities.

The meeting, held at Raj Bhavan on Sunday night, was attended by former Gujarat bureaucrat PK Laheri and businessman Harshvardhan Neotia, while trustees LK Advani, Amit Shah, and JD Parmar were absent due to health or prior commitments.

Modi was appointed as the Trust's chairperson in January 2021 after the death of former Gujarat chief minister Keshubhai Patel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

 Global
2
Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches at Helm

Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches ...

 India
3
Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

 India
4
Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Food Delivery in Malaysia: Exploring Drone Adoption and Its Challenges

Fostering Positive Classrooms but Falling Short: Insights from Indonesia’s Teacher Practices

Aging Populations and the Urgent Need for Sustainable Long-Term Care Systems

Unlocking Healthy Longevity: Tackling Aging Populations and Non-Communicable Diseases

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024