PM Modi Chairs Key Shree Somnath Trust Meeting in Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a crucial meeting of Shree Somnath Trust in Gujarat's capital, Gandhinagar, on Monday.
The Shree Somnath Trust, which oversees the iconic Somnath Temple, reviewed developmental projects aimed at improving pilgrim experiences and facilities.
The meeting, held at Raj Bhavan on Sunday night, was attended by former Gujarat bureaucrat PK Laheri and businessman Harshvardhan Neotia, while trustees LK Advani, Amit Shah, and JD Parmar were absent due to health or prior commitments.
Modi was appointed as the Trust's chairperson in January 2021 after the death of former Gujarat chief minister Keshubhai Patel.
