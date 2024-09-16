Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth Tie the Knot in Intimate Temple Wedding
Actor couple Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth celebrated their wedding in a low-key ceremony at a 400-year-old temple in Wanaparthy, Telangana. Sharing their first pictures as newlyweds on Instagram, they expressed their eternal love. The couple starred together in the 2021 Telugu film 'Maha Samudram'.
Actor couple Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth got married in a low-key ceremony at a 400-year-old temple in Wanaparthy, Telangana, on Monday. The event was attended by close family members.
The couple, who announced their engagement in March, chose the temple due to its significance to Aditi's family. They shared their first photos as newlyweds on Instagram, expressing their love with the caption, 'You are my Sun, my Moon, and all my Stars.'
Aditi, 37, and Siddharth, 45, had both co-starred in the 2021 Telugu film 'Maha Samudram'. Their post also included a heartfelt message, 'To being Pixie Soulmates for eternity…to laughter, to never growing up… To Eternal Love, Light & Magic. Mrs & Mr Adu-Siddhu.'
(With inputs from agencies.)
