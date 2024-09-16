ABDL Appoints Anil Somani as New CFO
Allied Blenders and Distillers Limited (ABDL), India's 3rd largest spirits company, has appointed Anil Somani as their Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Somani, a seasoned professional with over 32 years of experience, aims to elevate the company's financial performance and drive transformational growth.
Allied Blenders and Distillers Limited (ABDL), the third largest spirits company in India, has announced the appointment of Mr. Anil Somani as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Mr. Somani succeeds Mr. Ramakrishnan Ramaswamy, who played a crucial role in the organization for nearly 15 years.
With a 32-year distinguished career, Mr. Somani brings vast experience from Fortune 500 companies across sectors such as manufacturing, retail, and Big 4 firms. His expertise encompasses Strategy and Financial Management, Internal Controls, ERP Implementation, Digital Transformation, Treasury, Investor Relations, and several other financial domains.
Expressing excitement over the appointment, Alok Gupta, Managing Director of ABDL, stated that Mr. Somani's financial acumen will significantly contribute to the company's strategic goals. Mr. Somani previously held key financial positions at Bata India Limited, Reliance Retail Limited, and Walmart India Private Limited, among others.
