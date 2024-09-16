Left Menu

Thailand's Adorable Hippo Star: Moo Deng Draws Massive Crowds at Khao Kheow Zoo

Thailand's baby hippo, Moo Deng, has become an internet sensation, drawing unprecedented crowds to Khao Kheow Open Zoo. Despite being toothless, her clumsy antics have captivated millions on social media. Visitor numbers have surged from 800 to over 4,000 on weekdays due to her popularity. Moo Deng's grandmother, Malee, is Thailand's oldest hippo.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2024 15:56 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 15:56 IST
Thailand's baby hippo, Moo Deng, has become an internet sensation, drawing unprecedented crowds to Khao Kheow Open Zoo. Despite her toothless state, her clumsy antics have captivated millions on social media.

Visitor numbers have surged remarkably from the usual 800 to over 4,000 on weekdays, with a staggering 20,000 over the weekend, primarily to see Moo Deng. 'Moo Deng fever means we will have to organize better so all visitors can see her,' said Narungwit Chodchoy, the zoo director.

On Monday, Moo Deng was seen enjoying a bowl of vegetables, delighting onlookers. 'I left home in Bangkok at 6:30 this morning just to come and see Moo Deng,' said 45-year-old Ekaphak Mahasawad, among the countless fans making the trip. Meanwhile, Moo Deng's grandmother, Malee, recently marked her 59th birthday as Thailand's oldest hippo.

(With inputs from agencies.)

