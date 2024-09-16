Left Menu

'Youth Dharm Sansad-2024' Inspires Youth in Haridwar

The 'Youth Dharm Sansad-2024' event in Haridwar brought together notable figures like Acharya Mahamandleshwar Swami Kailashanand Giri Ji Maharaj, Pavan Sindhi, and Baba Ramdev. The event emphasized Swami Vivekananda's principles, aiming to inspire youth to contribute to national development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2024 16:40 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 16:11 IST
'Youth Dharm Sansad-2024' Inspires Youth in Haridwar
Represtative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • India

Haridwar, September 16: The 'Youth Dharm Sansad-2024' event, held in Haridwar, saw a gathering of esteemed personalities including Pavan Sindhi, Acharya Mahamandleshwar Swami Kailashanand Giri Ji Maharaj, Acharya Balkrishna Ji Maharaj, and Acharya Mithilesanandini Sharan Ji Maharaj addressing the young audience.

The event was further graced by prominent figures like Baba Ramdev, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami, Champat Rai, and Sunil Ambekar. Pavan Sindhi highlighted the importance of Swami Vivekananda's principles and urged the youth to actively participate in the nation's development. Acharya Mahamandleshwar Swami Kailashanand Giri Ji Maharaj emphasized the duty of making the youth responsible citizens.

Acharya Balkrishna Ji Maharaj reiterated the objective to inspire youth for national development while Acharya Mithilesanandini Sharan Ji Maharaj underscored the goal of educating youth about Swami Vivekananda's teachings. The attentive youth pledged to incorporate these ideas, signaling a step towards more responsible citizenship. The event concluded with hopes of igniting positive change and greater youth involvement in national progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

 Global
2
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
3
International Youth Development Foundation and ACT Foundation Bring Hope to Underprivileged Children in Dadar

International Youth Development Foundation and ACT Foundation Bring Hope to ...

 India
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024