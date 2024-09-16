'Youth Dharm Sansad-2024' Inspires Youth in Haridwar

Haridwar, September 16: The 'Youth Dharm Sansad-2024' event, held in Haridwar, saw a gathering of esteemed personalities including Pavan Sindhi, Acharya Mahamandleshwar Swami Kailashanand Giri Ji Maharaj, Acharya Balkrishna Ji Maharaj, and Acharya Mithilesanandini Sharan Ji Maharaj addressing the young audience.

The event was further graced by prominent figures like Baba Ramdev, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami, Champat Rai, and Sunil Ambekar. Pavan Sindhi highlighted the importance of Swami Vivekananda's principles and urged the youth to actively participate in the nation's development. Acharya Mahamandleshwar Swami Kailashanand Giri Ji Maharaj emphasized the duty of making the youth responsible citizens.

Acharya Balkrishna Ji Maharaj reiterated the objective to inspire youth for national development while Acharya Mithilesanandini Sharan Ji Maharaj underscored the goal of educating youth about Swami Vivekananda's teachings. The attentive youth pledged to incorporate these ideas, signaling a step towards more responsible citizenship. The event concluded with hopes of igniting positive change and greater youth involvement in national progress.

