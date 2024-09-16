Valmiki Community Protests Over Defaced Bhagwan Valmiki Portrait
Members of the Valmiki community staged a protest after a portrait of 'Bhagwan Valmiki' was allegedly defaced. Police arrested a man named Raj Kumar for outraging religious feelings. Demonstrations ended after assurances from Superintendent of Police Rupinder Kaur Bhatti regarding further arrests.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Phagwara | Updated: 16-09-2024 20:21 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 20:21 IST
- Country:
- India
Members of the Valmiki community on Monday staged a protest here against the alleged defacement of a portrait of 'Bhagwan Valmiki', police said.
Authorities have arrested a man identified as Raj Kumar and charged him with outraging religious feelings, as part of the investigation surrounding the incident.
The portrait in question was on a poster put up ahead of 'Valmiki Jayanti', a significant cultural observance. Demonstrations subsided after Superintendent of Police Rupinder Kaur Bhatti assured the community of ongoing efforts to apprehend those responsible.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Valmiki
- protest
- portrait
- defacement
- religious
- feelings
- police
- arrest
- Jayanti
- demonstrations
Advertisement
ALSO READ
South Korean Police Investigate Telegram Over Deepfake Sex Crimes
South Korean Police Investigate Telegram for Deepfake Crimes
Assam Police's Bold Moves Against Narcotics and Illicit Liquor Pave Way for a Drug-Free State
Kerala CM Promises Unbiased Probe into MLA's Allegations Against Senior Police Officers
Four killed, more than 20 injured as tractor-trolley overturns in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district: Police.