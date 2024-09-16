Valmiki Community Protests Over Defaced Bhagwan Valmiki Portrait

Members of the Valmiki community on Monday staged a protest here against the alleged defacement of a portrait of 'Bhagwan Valmiki', police said.

Authorities have arrested a man identified as Raj Kumar and charged him with outraging religious feelings, as part of the investigation surrounding the incident.

The portrait in question was on a poster put up ahead of 'Valmiki Jayanti', a significant cultural observance. Demonstrations subsided after Superintendent of Police Rupinder Kaur Bhatti assured the community of ongoing efforts to apprehend those responsible.

(With inputs from agencies.)