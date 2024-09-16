PM Narendra Modi's Odisha Visit: Launch of 'Subhadra Yojana' and Major Projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's forthcoming visit to Odisha is set for a bustling agenda. The visit, which marks his first since attending the swearing-in of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, will feature the launch of the 'Subhadra Yojana' social welfare scheme for women.

The Subhadra Yojana aims to provide Rs 10,000 annually to over 1 crore economically disadvantaged women in two instalments over five years. Modi will also unveil infrastructure projects, including railway ventures worth Rs 2,871 crore and highway projects estimated at Rs 1,000 crore.

The state has ramped up security with 3,000 police personnel, including 500 officers, 81 platoons of forces, and special tactical units to ensure a smooth visit. The entire route of the PM is under heavy surveillance, ensuring an incident-free event.

(With inputs from agencies.)