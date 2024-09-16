Khelo India Global: Uniting Cultures Through Sport

The inaugural Khelo India games held overseas have wrapped up successfully in South Africa, bringing together local South Africans and Indian expatriates through competitions in volleyball, badminton, table tennis, and chess.

Organized by the India Club along with the Consulate General of India in Johannesburg, the event set a remarkable precedent. According to Manish Gupta, chairman of the India Club, the first phase was a significant step toward inclusiveness.

Kumar, the Consul General, emphasized that taking Khelo India abroad underscores the strong ties between the two nations and aims to make the event an international phenomenon akin to the Commonwealth Games or Olympics.

(With inputs from agencies.)