From Village Matches to Pro Kabaddi: Mukilan Shanmugam's Unstoppable Journey
Mukilan Shanmugam's rise in kabaddi, from village matches to representing U Mumba in the PKL, showcases his tenacity and skill. Despite initial family hesitation, his consistent performances in the Yuva Kabaddi Series paved the way for a PKL contract, proving the importance of grassroots opportunities.
- Country:
- India
Mukilan Shanmugam, originally from Karur, cultivated his passion for kabaddi at the age of 14, participating in village matches and school competitions despite initial indifference from his family. As they witnessed his growing success in tournaments, their support blossomed alongside his talent.
Mukilan debuted in the Yuva Kabaddi Series with the Palani Tuskers in the 2022 Winter Edition, notching an impressive 59 points in 26 matches. His performance caught the attention of Pro Kabaddi League's U Mumba, earning him a trial opportunity that would eventually lead to a PKL contract. Reflecting on his journey, Mukilan expressed gratitude for the Yuva Kabaddi Series, crediting it for his seamless transition to the professional league.
Currently, he plays for Yuva Mumba in the ongoing Yuva All Stars Championship in Haridwar, looking to impress once more. With 20 tackle points in 12 matches, Mukilan eyes a return to the PKL spotlight, as his team prepares to face Yuva Yoddhas in a crucial eliminator match to secure a semi-final berth.
(With inputs from agencies.)
