Hyderabad's Grand Ganesh Idol Immersion Kicks Off

The immersion of thousands of Lord Ganesh idols in water bodies began in Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana on Tuesday, following the conclusion of nine-day Ganesh Chaturthi festivities.

An estimated one lakh idols have been set up for worship this year in the city. The Telangana government has made elaborate arrangements for the immersion, with special supervision at the Tank Bund of Hussain Sagar lake and other water bodies.

The 'Shobha Yatra' of the 70 ft-tall Ganesh statue of the famous pandal at Khairatabad, a major attraction during the festival, also began on Tuesday. The immersion of this giant statue in the Hussain Sagar lake is expected by noon. The auction of laddus offered as 'prasadam' in the pandals is another highlight, with the laddu at Bandlaguda Jagir being auctioned for a staggering Rs 1.87 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)