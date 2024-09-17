PM Modi Launches Subhadra Yojana and Major Projects in Odisha

Left Menu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch the Subhadra Yojana, a women-centric initiative, along with several railway and national highway projects in Odisha. The visit coincides with his 74th birthday and includes fund transfers to women and various other developmental initiatives in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 17-09-2024 09:26 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 09:18 IST
PM Narendra Modi addresses Session-1 on 'One Earth' at G20 Summit (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to launch the Odisha government's flagship women-centric initiative, Subhadra Yojana, in addition to other railway and national highway projects during his visit to the eastern state on Tuesday.

This visit, coinciding with Modi's 74th birthday, marks his first return to Odisha after attending Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi's swearing-in ceremony on June 12. He is expected to arrive at Biju Patnaik International Airport around 10.50 am, according to official sources.

Under the Subhadra Yojana, named after the sister of Lord Balabhadra and Lord Jagannath, eligible women aged between 21-60 years will receive Rs 50,000 over five years between 2024-25 and 2028-29. More than 1 crore women are expected to benefit from this initiative, receiving Rs 10,000 annually in two installments, directly credited to their accounts. PM Modi will initiate the fund transfer for over 10 lakh women on the launch day.

(With inputs from agencies.)

