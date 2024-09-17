Left Menu

Alleged Mistreatment of Indian Journalist Sparks First Amendment Concerns

An incident involving the alleged mistreatment of Indian journalist Rohit Sharma in Dallas by workers of the Indian Overseas Congress has raised concerns over First Amendment violations. The National Press Club has condemned the incident, emphasizing the protection of press freedom in the US.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washim | Updated: 17-09-2024 13:15 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 13:15 IST
Alleged Mistreatment of Indian Journalist Sparks First Amendment Concerns

An incident involving the alleged mistreatment of Indian journalist Rohit Sharma by members of the Indian Overseas Congress has raised significant First Amendment concerns. Sharma, a Washington DC-based television journalist, was reportedly pushed and had his phone confiscated while on assignment in Dallas, Texas, to cover Rahul Gandhi's visit.

National Press Club President Emily Wilkins has issued a statement condemning the incident, calling it a possible violation of Sharma's First Amendment rights. Wilkins stressed that reporters in the US are protected by the amendment, irrespective of their nationality.

The altercation occurred during an interview with Gandhi's close aide Sam Pitroda, which was interrupted by audience members who objected to the line of questioning. The NPC president stated that security teams must understand the legal protections granted to journalists. Pitroda later apologized for the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

 Global
2
Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

 India
3
France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

 Global
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Rwanda's Economy: High-Potential Technologies for Sustainable Growth

Powering Liberia’s Future: Economic Growth, Energy Access, and Structural Reforms

Criminalization vs. Inclusion: The Global Divide on Rights for Sexual and Gender Minorities

Boosting Tax Compliance: Evaluating Indonesia's Door-to-Door Enforcement Strategy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024