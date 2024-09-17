Alleged Mistreatment of Indian Journalist Sparks First Amendment Concerns

An incident involving the alleged mistreatment of Indian journalist Rohit Sharma by members of the Indian Overseas Congress has raised significant First Amendment concerns. Sharma, a Washington DC-based television journalist, was reportedly pushed and had his phone confiscated while on assignment in Dallas, Texas, to cover Rahul Gandhi's visit.

National Press Club President Emily Wilkins has issued a statement condemning the incident, calling it a possible violation of Sharma's First Amendment rights. Wilkins stressed that reporters in the US are protected by the amendment, irrespective of their nationality.

The altercation occurred during an interview with Gandhi's close aide Sam Pitroda, which was interrupted by audience members who objected to the line of questioning. The NPC president stated that security teams must understand the legal protections granted to journalists. Pitroda later apologized for the incident.

