Left Menu

BJP's Seva Week: Blood Donation Camps Celebrate PM Modi's Birthday

To celebrate the 74th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Tamil Nadu unit of the BJP conducted a series of blood donation camps across the state. Union Minister L Murugan and other party leaders participated, marking the event as part of the Seva Week celebrations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 17-09-2024 16:54 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 16:54 IST
BJP's Seva Week: Blood Donation Camps Celebrate PM Modi's Birthday
  • Country:
  • India

A series of blood donation camps across Tamil Nadu marked the 74th birthday celebrations of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, organized by the state's BJP unit.

Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan inaugurated a blood donation camp at Avinashi, Tiruppur, and joined numerous party members in donating blood.

The event is part of the Seva Week initiative, with similar camps held at Mettupalayam and Coimbatore, where BJP leaders such as H Raja and Vanathi Srinivasan also donated blood.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

 Global
2
Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

 India
3
France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

 Global
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Rwanda's Economy: High-Potential Technologies for Sustainable Growth

Powering Liberia’s Future: Economic Growth, Energy Access, and Structural Reforms

Criminalization vs. Inclusion: The Global Divide on Rights for Sexual and Gender Minorities

Boosting Tax Compliance: Evaluating Indonesia's Door-to-Door Enforcement Strategy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024