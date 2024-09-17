BJP's Seva Week: Blood Donation Camps Celebrate PM Modi's Birthday
To celebrate the 74th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Tamil Nadu unit of the BJP conducted a series of blood donation camps across the state. Union Minister L Murugan and other party leaders participated, marking the event as part of the Seva Week celebrations.
A series of blood donation camps across Tamil Nadu marked the 74th birthday celebrations of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, organized by the state's BJP unit.
Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan inaugurated a blood donation camp at Avinashi, Tiruppur, and joined numerous party members in donating blood.
The event is part of the Seva Week initiative, with similar camps held at Mettupalayam and Coimbatore, where BJP leaders such as H Raja and Vanathi Srinivasan also donated blood.
