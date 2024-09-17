Left Menu

Atishi: The Meteoric Rise to Chief Minister of Delhi

Atishi, at 43, has been designated to become the next Chief Minister of Delhi, making her the third woman to hold this position. Her journey has been marked by significant contributions to AAP's policies, educational reforms, and overcoming challenges in a crisis. Her role in shaping Delhi's political landscape has been both phenomenal and meteoric.

Atishi's unprecedented rise to the position of Delhi's Chief Minister-designate is being hailed as phenomenal. At 43, she will become the third woman to hold this office in the national capital, following in the footsteps of Sushma Swaraj and Sheila Dikshit.

Having been unanimously chosen during a legislative meeting, Atishi thanked Arvind Kejriwal, referring to him as her elder brother, and credited AAP for bestowing such a significant responsibility on a first-time politician.

Atishi's portfolio is extensive, including finance, PWD, and education, and she has played a pivotal role in Delhi's educational reforms. Her experience ranges from grassroots-level organic farming to addressing the United Nations General Assembly, marking her as a versatile and dynamic leader.

(With inputs from agencies.)

