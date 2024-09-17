Left Menu

Sony LIV Unveils Indian Adaptation of 'Million Dollar Listing'

Sony LIV is set to present an Indian version of the Emmy Award-nominated series 'Million Dollar Listing'. The show will explore India's luxury real estate market, following top realtors in New Delhi as they navigate high-stakes property sales. Produced by EndemolShine India, it will stream soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-09-2024 17:16 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 17:16 IST
Sony LIV announced on Tuesday that it will be presenting an Indian adaptation of the two-time Emmy Award-nominated series, 'Million Dollar Listing'. This new show aims to spotlight India's most exclusive homes and delve into the intricate process of creating and acquiring these dream properties.

Danish Khan, the Business Head of Sony LIV and StudioNext, expressed confidence that the audience will find 'Million Dollar Listing' both relevant and aspirational. 'After the success of 'Shark Tank' and 'Masterchef,' we're excited to bring this Emmy-nominated show to India. The series offers a unique look into the desire, details, and negotiations involved in luxury property transactions,' Khan stated.

The series is globally licensed by NBCUniversal formats and produced by EndemolShine India. Ana Langenberg, SVP Formats Sales & Production at NBCUniversal Formats, highlighted the opportunity to showcase luxury real estate in India. 'Partnering with Sony LIV and EndemolShine India ensures the series will resonate with audiences passionate about extraordinary properties and bold lifestyles,' Langenberg said.

'Million Dollar Listing: India' marks the second international version of the format, joining other successful editions based in cities like LA, New York, Miami, San Francisco, and Dubai. The first city to be featured in the Indian edition is New Delhi. Rishi Negi, Group Chief Operating Officer at Banijay Asia & EndemolShine India, expressed excitement about reflecting the aspirations of a rising new India through the series, which will be available for streaming soon on Sony LIV.

(With inputs from agencies.)

