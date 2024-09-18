Left Menu

India's National Centre of Excellence: A New Hub for Animation and Gaming

The Union Cabinet approved the establishment of the National Centre of Excellence (NCoE) for Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, Comics, and Extended Reality (AVGC-XR) in Mumbai. This initiative, aimed at making India a content hub for AVGC-XR, will involve partnerships with industry bodies like FICCI and CII.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2024 16:42 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 16:42 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Cabinet has sanctioned the creation of the National Centre of Excellence (NCoE) for Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, Comics, and Extended Reality (AVGC-XR), mirroring the esteemed IITs and IIMs, to bolster India's animation ecosystem.

Set in Mumbai under Section 8 of the Companies Act, 2013, the NCoE aims to establish India as a premier content hub, enhancing the nation's global soft power and drawing foreign investments into the media and entertainment sectors. Collaborative efforts with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) and Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) are integral to this project.

As digital technology advances and internet access broadens nationwide, the use of AVGC-XR is projected to surge exponentially. The NCoE will offer cutting-edge training programs, foster research and development, and act as an incubator for startups, propelling India as a global leader in AVGC-XR and contributing significantly to employment and the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

