Riyad Mathew Elected Chairman of ABC for 2024-25

Riyad Mathew, chief associate editor and director of the Malayala Manorama Group, has been unanimously chosen as chairman of the Audit Bureau of Circulations (ABC) for the year 2024-25, the organization reported on Wednesday.

Mathew, who has been a director on the board of the Press Trust of India (PTI) since August 2009, also served as chairman of PTI in 2016-17. Joining him in the ABC leadership, Karunesh Bajaj of ITC Limited has been elected deputy chairman, representing advertisers and clients on the council. Additionally, Mohit Jain of Bennett Coleman & Co. Limited has been re-elected as secretary, while Vikram Sakhuja of Madison Communications Pvt. Ltd. will continue in his role as treasurer.

The new Council of Management for 2024-25 includes a roster of influential media executives such as Pratap G Pawar, Shailesh Gupta, Praveen Someshwar, Dhruba Mukherjee, Karan Darda, and Girish Agarwal. Riyad Mathew's extensive media career includes roles with the Vienna-based International Press Institute (IPI), Media Research Users Council (MRUC), and the Association of Indian Magazines (AIM). The Malayala Manorama Group, boasting over 40 publications in five languages, maintains strong presences in television, radio, music, and cyberspace, as well as a significant foothold in the GCC region.

(With inputs from agencies.)