Chaos Amid Devotion: Thefts Mar Lalbaug Cha Raja Immersion

Thousands of Mumbaikars gathered for the Lalbaug Cha Raja immersion procession experienced thefts amidst the celebration. Police registered 32 cases of stolen mobile phones, jewellery, and other valuables. An organised gang is suspected behind the thefts as police personnel were deployed tactically along the procession route.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-09-2024 20:43 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 20:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Thousands of Mumbaikars gathered to bid adieu to the beloved Lalbaug Cha Raja Ganesh idol during the immersion procession, only to have their celebrations marred by thefts.

Police reported 32 cases of stolen mobile phones, jewellery, and other valuables during the procession. Despite heavy police deployment, a gang of thieves operated undeterred.

The official confirmed that as devotees focused on the farewell, thieves made off with gold ornaments, gadgets, bags, and wallets. Complaints have been lodged at the Kalachowki police station, with suspicions pointing to an organised gang involved in the thefts.

On the concluding day of the festival, thousands of Ganesh idols were immersed in the Arabian Sea and other water bodies across Mumbai.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

