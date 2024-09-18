Chaos Amid Devotion: Thefts Mar Lalbaug Cha Raja Immersion

Thousands of Mumbaikars gathered to bid adieu to the beloved Lalbaug Cha Raja Ganesh idol during the immersion procession, only to have their celebrations marred by thefts.

Police reported 32 cases of stolen mobile phones, jewellery, and other valuables during the procession. Despite heavy police deployment, a gang of thieves operated undeterred.

The official confirmed that as devotees focused on the farewell, thieves made off with gold ornaments, gadgets, bags, and wallets. Complaints have been lodged at the Kalachowki police station, with suspicions pointing to an organised gang involved in the thefts.

On the concluding day of the festival, thousands of Ganesh idols were immersed in the Arabian Sea and other water bodies across Mumbai.

(With inputs from agencies.)