E-Gaming Federation Launches 'Manthan' to Discuss Future of Gaming
The E-Gaming Federation (EGF) launched 'Manthan,' a platform designed to unite industry stakeholders to discuss pivotal issues at the intersection of technology and policy. The series aims to foster ideas, collaboration, and debate to position India as a leader in gaming technology and as a part of India's broader 'Viksit Bharat' vision.
The E-Gaming Federation (EGF) on Wednesday unveiled 'Manthan,' a new platform designed to unite industry stakeholders and engage in meaningful dialogue on key issues at the crossroads of technology and policy.
'The E-Gaming Federation is proud to create a platform where we can unite all stakeholders for a churn of ideas around the future of the gaming sector, not just in terms of jobs, but how gaming can play a part in India's Viksit Bharat story and position India globally,' said EGF CEO Anuraag Saxena.
The Manthan initiative aims to educate the public about the potential of the gaming space and kicked off with an inaugural session titled 'Create in India: Games as a Source of India's Soft Power.'
