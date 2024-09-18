Technical Glitch Forces Indian Navy's MQ-9B Drone into Controlled Ditching

An MQ-9B Sea Guardian drone, leased by the Indian Navy from the US, encountered technical failure and ditched into the Bay of Bengal. The incident occurred during a surveillance mission off Chennai.

The Indian Navy had originally leased two MQ-9B drones from General Atomics in 2020. The lease, which has since been extended, included maintenance and operational oversight by the American defense firm.

The mishap underscores India's continued efforts to bolster its surveillance framework, particularly along the border shared with China. The Defence Ministry approved a plan last year to procure 31 MQ-9B Predator drones at a cost of $3 billion.

(With inputs from agencies.)